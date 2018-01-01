Genavieve Shingle

Guest Writer
Lawyer for Entrepreneurs

Genavieve Shingle is a lawyer for entrepreneurs and founder of Genavieve Shingle Law. She left the corporate law world to start her own practice helping businesses and entrepreneurs protect their future and dreams with accessible legal services, legal templates and a legal education program called Damsel in Defense.™ Her course can be found at www.damselindefense.ninja.

Protect Your Original Work From Copycats With Copyrights
Copyrighting your content is as commonsense as locking your car.
4 min read
Attorney Confession: Those Little TM and (R) Symbols Are More Important Than I Thought
Nobody knows everything, even in their own field. This lawyer got herself into trademark difficulty that a few simple steps would have avoided.
3 min read
Even A Business in Cyberspace Needs Legal Protection
That feeling of being unfettered on the Internet is an illusion but some basic legal documents will make it virtually real.
3 min read
