Geoff Robinson

Bio

Geoff was a Managing Director within UBS Equity Research, leading their Global Fundamental Analytics franchise. During this time, he was #1, ranked 8x in the EMEA Institutional Investor Survey, he also built their Ed-Tech platform, the Research Academy. Before UBS, he was a material equity investor and LBO co-investor in two market exited training consultancies. Geoff is one of six people globally to hold the Master of Financial Modelling designation. He also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Chartered Financial Modelling and Valuation Analyst.