Hafiz Sikder

Hafiz Sikder

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & Managing Principal of Axiom Healthcare Strategies

Hafiz Sikder has held leadership roles in healthcare for nearly 20 years. He currently directs Axiom Healthcare Strategies, a New Jersey-based oncology and rare disease think tank.

https://axiomhcs.com/

Follow Hafiz Sikder on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Leadership

Disruption to the Rescue

In matters both mundane and critical, it can be easier to simply go with the flow, but to create true waves of innovation, it's vital to disrupt the status quo.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like