President and Owner, MasonBaronet

Holly Mason is president and owner of MasonBaronet, a Dallas advertising firm specializing in branding. She provides the collaborative work environment that is essential to producing the highly creative and strategic work that is the agency's hallmark. Under her leadership, the agency has won numerous awards from Communication Arts, Telly Awards, Communicator Awards, AIGA Graphic Design Annual, Dallas Society of Visual Communications, the Dallas Ad League and The Houston Art Directors Show.