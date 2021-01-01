More From Hunter Meine
Productivity
Work Hard so You Can Play Harder
Work hard, play hard. You’ve probably heard someone say this to justify a weekend of partying after a long week of work. While this can often be the case, there are some valid reasons why this mantra can make for a worthwhile lifestyle. As a matter of fact, a 2016 study of university students showed […] The post Work Hard so You Can Play Harder appeared first on Calendar.
Productivity
Growing a Tree is Just Like Attending to Personal Growth
We have entered the long Memorial Weekend. This weekend I’m thinking about all the great things that my ancestors have accomplished. We are going with family to gravesites to leave flowers and remember those who have gone on before. We are talking about the sacrifices the military has made for our country. Growing a Tree […] The post Growing a Tree is Just Like Attending to Personal Growth appeared first on Calendar.
Productivity
Prepare Your Business for Memorial Day
Approximately one week from today — everyone working from their home or office will make a mass exit to enjoy a long weekend. Memorial Day is celebrated in the United States on the last Monday of May. This year it falls on the final day of the month, the 31st. Businesses around the nation will […] The post Prepare Your Business for Memorial Day appeared first on Calendar.
Productivity
10 Activities for Your Inner Outdoorsman
Sheltering in place for many long months has taken its toll. Now that the warm weather is finally here, it’s time to get outside! Your Calendar is just itching for you to fill it with some outdoor activities. Activities for Your Inner Outdoorsman Your inner outdoorsman might need some waking up after hibernating for the […] The post 10 Activities for Your Inner Outdoorsman appeared first on Calendar.