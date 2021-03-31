Ihsan Eid Salhia

Ihsan Eid Salhia

Founder and CEO, TG Media Productions LLC

Ihsan Eid Salhia (perhaps better known as The Guy, aka TG) is the founder and CEO of TG Media Productions LLC. Follow him on Instagram @TGFROMDUBAI

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Doing What You Love: Musings On Entrepreneurship

"They say that if you love what you do, then you will never work a day in your life. I don't know if that's entirely true, because I find myself working 10 times harder at what I love doing."

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like