Imon Ghosh

Amid ballooning digital dependence worldwide, FAANG stocks have been reaping the most benefits because of their overwhelming market share. Both Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) have been advancing faster than ever due to the world’s accelerating shift from analog to digital lifestyles in recent months. But, putting the regulatory scrutiny they are both currently facing to the side for a moment, let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.