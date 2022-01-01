Signing out of account, Standby...
Ivan Popov
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Tech Lead of Vipe Studio
Ivan Popov serves as the CEO of Vipe Studio, which establishes and maintains WordPress-based websites for enterprises and SMEs. He is always curious about technology, web and software development, WordPress, sports, journalism, leadership, entrepreneurship and all things mental health.
Follow Ivan Popov on Social
Latest
Why You Need to Stop Micromanaging Your Team and Learn to Let Go
While micromanagement works for some people, most of the time, it's just better to avoid it altogether.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Tom Livne
CEO and Founder of Verbit
-
John Kitchens
CEO of John Kitchens Coach
-
Rick Elmore
CEO of Simply Noted
-
Brendan P. Keegan
CEO of Merchants Fleet
-
-
Tiffany Hoxie
Writer
-
John Boitnott
Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor