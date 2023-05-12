Don't Resort to Anger When You're Stressed Out. Here Are 4 Tips on How to Stay Calm.

Learn how to transform your anger into more fruitful emotions so that your leadership experience stays intact.

learn more about Ivan Popov

By Ivan Popov

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every business owner can relate: Once we start our companies, suddenly a whole plethora of emotions begin to creep in and occasionally throw us off balance. Be it excitement, worry, fear or willingness to move at a faster pace, it's indeed a world full of unexpected situations and feelings. Sometimes, when we are in a leadership position, anger may become a frequent emotion we need to face.

Being a leader is by all means not easy. On the one hand, we need to carefully consider how to manage our team; on the other, we also need to pay extra attention to the clients and projects and make sure everything is going according to plan. But as it often turns out, enjoying a smooth experience is not always the case — once obstacles and issues arise, it's quite natural for most individuals to let anger consume them. But is that really the best leadership approach one could obtain?

Here are four useful strategies that can help anyone who runs a business and/or leads a team to better access their anger and transform it into way more fruitful emotion and management behavior.

Related: Don't Pop Your Top: 5 Thoughts to Keep You Calm in an Angry Moment

Don't avoid your emotions

I've always found the topic of expressing emotions in leadership quite intriguing. On the one hand, they could be detrimental to successful management; on the other, the complete lack of emotions could potentially lead to other problems and prevent the leader from building healthy and strong relationships with their peers.

Showcasing an impeccable level of soft skills is very important for successful leadership. Empathetic, understanding and supportive managers who are excellent at communication and acknowledging people's needs and emotions are perhaps the very definition of someone destined to lead.

However, intense emotions that often land on the negative spectrum (such as anger) often throw us off balance and therefore awaken strong emotional responses — and that's something leaders may want to avoid, since balance is the ultimate virtue when it comes to people management. Yelling, being rude and letting anger creep in is perhaps the worst behavior one could portray, especially when their job deals with other people (and their emotions as well).

Since dynamic workspaces and corporations are a great example of competitiveness, pressure and ever-occurring obstacles, no one is really immune to anger and frustration. That's why I thought it would be useful for me to offer ways and guidelines that could help leaders see the anger coming and do their best to transform it and express it in a healthier way. Let's see how.

Related: How to Transform Anger Into Constructive Action

1. Train yourself in being self-aware

Oftentimes, we let an emotion consume us just because we are not fully aware of its existence and we lack information on the true reason for the emotion.

For example, a client raising a complaint about how the project's going may make us angry in a split second, but if we do some digging, we might realize that the actual feeling behind this frustration is a fear of failure. Once we become more self-aware, we can have the chance to sit still for a moment and explore thoroughly the emotion's origin. Then we can look at things from a different perspective and ultimately change our whole reaction to the situation.

2. Give yourself time and don't rush into things

Whatever mishap might have happened, our reacting right on the spot is perhaps the worst thing we could do. Instead, give yourself a moment and distance yourself from the situation — go somewhere quiet and reconsider your reaction by exploring your own feelings. As time passes, we relax and give our brains the chance to come up with more fruitful courses of action and problem-solving decisions and approaches.

3. Communicate, communicate, communicate

If an employee has failed to deliver up to your standards, try engaging in an open conversation and determine together the origin of their mistake. This will show them you care and search for solutions, instead of turning into the yelling boss who intimidates their employees. Proper communication is your strongest weapon — use it and build strong relationships with the team.

4. Try to learn from the experience

When you feel anger is about to creep in, try asking yourself what this situation or a problem is trying to teach you. Viewing everything as an opportunity to learn something and grow in your personal or professional development is a great strategy to transform anger into an incredible learning experience that will turn anyone into a high-end successful leader.

Have you ever felt furious when managing people or projects? What are some of your coping mechanisms? Learning to control our disruptive emotions is indeed a sign of maturity and professionalism — two qualities that go hand in hand with exceptional business ownership and development.
Ivan Popov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO and Tech Lead of Vipe Studio

Ivan Popov serves as the CEO of Vipe Studio, which establishes and maintains WordPress-based websites for enterprises and SMEs. He is always curious about technology, web and software development, WordPress, sports, journalism, leadership, entrepreneurship and all things mental health.

Related Topics

Leadership Management Company Culture Thought Leaders Anger Management Business Culture Build a Smarter Business

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Bankrupt Wine Company Owes Millions In Bottles, Customers Left Wondering What Went Wrong and Where the Wine Went

Underground Cellar aimed to revolutionize how wine enthusiasts purchased and stored wine. However, the company's abrupt shutdown has customers seething with questions — and anger — about millions of dollars owed in wine.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Science & Technology

How Can Companies Use ChatGPT for Content Marketing?

Read more to learn how ChatGPT is revolutionizing content creation and discover how it can enhance your content marketing efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Growing a Business

10 Public Speaking Tips I Learned After My TED Talk

Master the art of public speaking to engage, captivate and leave a lasting impression on your audience.

By Arian Adeli

Social Media

What Is the Most Confusing Internet Acronym Right Now? The Answer Will Leave You Shaking Your Head.

A new study reveals the texting abbreviations that make us turn to google for answers.

By Jonathan Small

Science & Technology

The Major Benefits of Social Media for Small Business Owners

Crystal Media owner Crystal Vilkaitis breaks down the benefits of social media for small business owners, including how to boost sales, exposure, and brand recognition.

By Emily Washcovick

Growing a Business

You Made a Bad Hire — Now What? Here Are 3 Self-Reflective Practices Leaders Should Take to Overcome and Grow.

Hiring is hard. Sometimes we get it wrong — which can be a tough pill to swallow. But it also presents an opportunity for us to self-reflect and grow.

By Lauren Hirsch-Williams