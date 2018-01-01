Jacob Bayer is an entrepreneur, startup enthusiast and father. He is founder and CEO of the energy consultancy Luminext Incorporated. Jacob is best known for his consultancy work in New York's residential and business sector. He has helped thousands lead a more energy-efficient life and advocates the use of renewable energy. He currently offers his services throughout the U.S and consults on various project through his network of partners.
Energy
Here's Why Solar Entrepreneurs Don't Go Off the Grid
The surging growth of renewable energy is creating amazing opportunities for producing, buying and trading clean electricity.
Energy Efficiency
The Unexpected Benefits of Energy Efficiency
Intangible perks might outweigh even the financial ROIs business owners enjoy from making smart upgrades.