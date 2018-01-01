Jacob Warwick is the founder of ThinkWarwick Communications, a strategic marketing company that specializes in content strategy and public relations for B2B software and tech organizations.
First Year
Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving
Stress, self doubt and temptation -- and the odd gamboling deer -- will leap into your path as your business hurtles down the road during those first 12 months. Here's how to keep your hands on the wheel.
Hiring
Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason
You quit your job to start your own company. Your first employee left a steady gig to follow you.
Freelancers
This Is How I Manage Freelance Workers and Why It Works
Building long-term but flexible relationships assures you the talent you need, when you need it, at price you can afford.
Starting a Business
You're Not Crazy: Trading Your Six-Figure Job for Entrepreneurial Freedom Is the Right Move
You're the only one who should determine how much your time is worth. These tips can help you enter the startup world with eyes wide open.
Content Marketing
The Best Technology Tools for Content Marketing
These are the tools that I use to address three critical content marketing areas -- strategy, creation and distribution.
The Smarter Way to Humanize Your Company's Use of Twitter
It's the people behind the logo who make the brand truly memorable.
Freelancers
4 Ways to Find the Right Freelance Writer for Your Blog
Look for a freelance writer who is looking for an ongoing partnership.
Conferences
3 Key Marketing Takeaways from Digital Summit Denver
What did Gary Vaynerchuk, Ann Handey and Al Madrigal have to say that was seriously worth a listen?
Entrepreneur Lifestyles
How Can Entrepreneurs Improve Their Personal Relationships? 8 Experts Weigh in.
The first step: Assess your priorities. Then create boundaries.
Mobile Strategy
How Shrewd Mobile Referral Programs Accelerate Customer Acquisition
The best time to offer customers an incentive for referring your product is when they have their phone in their hands.
Content Marketing
How Much Should Your Content Marketing Really Cost?
Here is how to identify the content needs of your business and about the pros, cons and costs associated with multiple content-marketing solutions to better inform your budgeting decisions.
Content Marketing
Measuring the Impact of Your Content Marketing
Here is how to create and measure content marketing goals that are focused on producing ROI while also aligning with your target audience, business offerings and budget limitation
How Brands Can Drive Results With Promoted Pinterest Pins
A step-by-step look at exactly how to get started promoting your content through Pinterest, as well as some actionable techniques to increase your chances for success.