Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of ThinkWarwick Communications

Jacob Warwick is the founder of ThinkWarwick Communications, a strategic marketing company that specializes in content strategy and public relations for B2B software and tech organizations.

More From Jacob Warwick

Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving
Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving

Stress, self doubt and temptation -- and the odd gamboling deer -- will leap into your path as your business hurtles down the road during those first 12 months. Here's how to keep your hands on the wheel.
6 min read
Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason
Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason

You quit your job to start your own company. Your first employee left a steady gig to follow you.
6 min read
This Is How I Manage Freelance Workers and Why It Works
This Is How I Manage Freelance Workers and Why It Works

Building long-term but flexible relationships assures you the talent you need, when you need it, at price you can afford.
5 min read
You're Not Crazy: Trading Your Six-Figure Job for Entrepreneurial Freedom Is the Right Move
You're Not Crazy: Trading Your Six-Figure Job for Entrepreneurial Freedom Is the Right Move

You're the only one who should determine how much your time is worth. These tips can help you enter the startup world with eyes wide open.
5 min read
The Best Technology Tools for Content Marketing
The Best Technology Tools for Content Marketing

These are the tools that I use to address three critical content marketing areas -- strategy, creation and distribution.
7 min read
The Smarter Way to Humanize Your Company's Use of Twitter
The Smarter Way to Humanize Your Company's Use of Twitter

It's the people behind the logo who make the brand truly memorable.
7 min read
4 Ways to Find the Right Freelance Writer for Your Blog
4 Ways to Find the Right Freelance Writer for Your Blog

Look for a freelance writer who is looking for an ongoing partnership.
7 min read
3 Key Marketing Takeaways from Digital Summit Denver
3 Key Marketing Takeaways from Digital Summit Denver

What did Gary Vaynerchuk, Ann Handey and Al Madrigal have to say that was seriously worth a listen?
7 min read
How Can Entrepreneurs Improve Their Personal Relationships? 8 Experts Weigh in.
How Can Entrepreneurs Improve Their Personal Relationships? 8 Experts Weigh in.

The first step: Assess your priorities. Then create boundaries.
12 min read
How Shrewd Mobile Referral Programs Accelerate Customer Acquisition
How Shrewd Mobile Referral Programs Accelerate Customer Acquisition

The best time to offer customers an incentive for referring your product is when they have their phone in their hands.
10 min read
How Much Should Your Content Marketing Really Cost?
How Much Should Your Content Marketing Really Cost?

Here is how to identify the content needs of your business and about the pros, cons and costs associated with multiple content-marketing solutions to better inform your budgeting decisions.
14 min read
Measuring the Impact of Your Content Marketing
Measuring the Impact of Your Content Marketing

Here is how to create and measure content marketing goals that are focused on producing ROI while also aligning with your target audience, business offerings and budget limitation
11 min read
How Brands Can Drive Results With Promoted Pinterest Pins
How Brands Can Drive Results With Promoted Pinterest Pins

A step-by-step look at exactly how to get started promoting your content through Pinterest, as well as some actionable techniques to increase your chances for success.
12 min read
