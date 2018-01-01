James Caan

James Caan

Guest Writer
Serial Entrepreneur and Investor

James Caan is one of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs. He made his fortune through the global success of his recruitment companies, Alexander Mann and Humana International, before founding private equity firm Hamilton Bradshaw in 2004. He is best known for joining the panel of the hit BBC show Dragons’ Den, and more recently, The Business Class on CNBC. A passionate supporter of small businesses, James chairs the Government’s Start Up Loans scheme, which provides funding and mentoring to budding entrepreneurs. James Caan’s free Business Secrets App is now available for download on iTunes and Google Play. 

More From James Caan

Making The Case For Mentorship: Established 'Treps Need To Take New Businesses Under Their Wing
Mentors

Making The Case For Mentorship: Established 'Treps Need To Take New Businesses Under Their Wing

Businesses are the key driver of any economy, and the more successful entrepreneurs there are, the better the chances of creating jobs.
5 min read
Why Corporate Businesses Should Adopt a Startup Mentality
Entrepreneur Mindset

Why Corporate Businesses Should Adopt a Startup Mentality

More people are developing an appetite for entrepreneurship. They like the idea of being their own boss and are taking things into their own hands. Big companies can learn from this.
4 min read
Can We Please Recognize Entrepreneurship as a Profession Already?
Entrepreneurship

Can We Please Recognize Entrepreneurship as a Profession Already?

The buzz of doing deals and being your own boss is truly rewarding, but the concept of entrepreneurship could be better acknowledged.
3 min read
The 5 C's to Creating a Winning Investment Pitch
Pitching Investors

The 5 C's to Creating a Winning Investment Pitch

You need to show why an investor should back you, and there are a number of traits that successful investees should show during the course of their pitch.
4 min read
The Work Habits That Will Make You Successful
Habits

The Work Habits That Will Make You Successful

It doesn't matter whether you are just starting out or if you have years of experience. Making sure you have the right attitude and approach is vital.
3 min read
