James Clear

James Clear

Writer, Entrepreneur and Behavior Science Expert
James Clear is the author of Atomic Habits. He writes at JamesClear.com, where he shares self-improvement tips based on proven scientific research.

More From James Clear

The Shadow Side of Greatness
Success

Many of the qualities that make people great have shadow sides as well.
8 min read
How Innovative Ideas Arise
Ideas

You don't need to be original to come up with a great idea.
5 min read
5 Steps to Unleash Your Creativity
Creativity

Nearly all great ideas follow a similar creative process.
7 min read
The Scientific Argument for Mastering One Thing at a Time
Tips

The way to master more things in the long-run is to simply focus on one thing right now.
6 min read
How to Make Decisions in an Imperfect World
Business Model

Even the best models of the world are imperfect.
5 min read
Motivation is Overvalued. Environment Often Matters More.
Environment

Winners often win because their environment makes winning easier.
7 min read
The Goldilocks Rule: How to Stay Motivated in Life and Business
Motivation

Why do we stay motivated to reach some goals, but not others?
7 min read
The Downside of Work-Life Balance
Work-Life Balance

One way to think about work-life balance issues is with a concept known as The Four Burners Theory.
7 min read
The 3 Stages of Failure in Life and Work
Failure

One of the hardest things in life is to know when to keep going and when to move on.
15+ min read
The Evolution of Anxiety: Why We Worry and What to Do About It
Anxiety

Worry is a problem for humans, but not animals. Read on to find out why.
9 min read
Stay on the Bus: The Proven Path to Doing Unique Work
Perseverance

Revision makes the difference.
9 min read
7 Times a 'Thank You' Is the Best Response
Ready for Anything

So simple, yet so effective.
9 min read
The Reason We Don't Follow Through on What We Set Out to Do
Goals

And what you can do about it.
7 min read
Lessons From Sun Tzu: How to Use Military Strategy to Build Better Habits
Habits

The teachings of Sun Tzu extend far beyond the field of battle. His approaches can be applied to everything from business growth and goal setting to weight loss and habit formation.
5 min read
Determining How Much Your Time Is Really Worth
Ready for Anything

Not all uses of time are equal and this simple truth can make a big difference in life.
15+ min read
