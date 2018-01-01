James Clear

Success
The Shadow Side of Greatness
Many of the qualities that make people great have shadow sides as well.
Ideas
How Innovative Ideas Arise
You don't need to be original to come up with a great idea.
Creativity
5 Steps to Unleash Your Creativity
Nearly all great ideas follow a similar creative process.
Tips
The Scientific Argument for Mastering One Thing at a Time
The way to master more things in the long-run is to simply focus on one thing right now.
Business Model
How to Make Decisions in an Imperfect World
Even the best models of the world are imperfect.
Environment
Motivation is Overvalued. Environment Often Matters More.
Winners often win because their environment makes winning easier.
Motivation
The Goldilocks Rule: How to Stay Motivated in Life and Business
Why do we stay motivated to reach some goals, but not others?
Work-Life Balance
The Downside of Work-Life Balance
One way to think about work-life balance issues is with a concept known as The Four Burners Theory.
Failure
The 3 Stages of Failure in Life and Work
One of the hardest things in life is to know when to keep going and when to move on.
Anxiety
The Evolution of Anxiety: Why We Worry and What to Do About It
Worry is a problem for humans, but not animals. Read on to find out why.
Perseverance
Stay on the Bus: The Proven Path to Doing Unique Work
Revision makes the difference.
Ready for Anything
7 Times a 'Thank You' Is the Best Response
So simple, yet so effective.
Goals
The Reason We Don't Follow Through on What We Set Out to Do
And what you can do about it.
Habits
Lessons From Sun Tzu: How to Use Military Strategy to Build Better Habits
The teachings of Sun Tzu extend far beyond the field of battle. His approaches can be applied to everything from business growth and goal setting to weight loss and habit formation.
Ready for Anything
Determining How Much Your Time Is Really Worth
Not all uses of time are equal and this simple truth can make a big difference in life.