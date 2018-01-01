James Maduk

Marketing
Sales Wide Open
Learn the art of asking open-ended questions.
The Selling of You
Before you can sell anything, you have to sell the idea of "you" to the customer. Our expert shows you how to establish your personal brand.
One Sales Pitch Doesn't Fit All
Measure your clients' needs to make sure your sales pitch has just the right fit.
<I>Don't</I> Leave Them Speechless
Why having a conversation--not a presentation--with a prospect is the best way to get the sale
Keep 'Em Interested
How to engage prospects before they have a chance to tell you they'll "think it over"
Push Yourself!
In the race called getting the sale, it's all about training, improving and getting out of your comfort zone.
Making Big Fat Claims
How to get your prospects' interest <i>before</i> you move in for the sale
Make Some Noise With Your Marketing
The SCREAM PIGS theory is all you need to make sure your marketing message gets heard.
Should You Fire Your Web Site?
If your Web site isn't doing its job--selling--why are you keeping it on your sales team?
Setting Goals for Your Sales and Marketing
Have you looked at your goals lately? More important, are you following through on them?
Are Press Releases a Waste of Time?
If you fear your press releases are getting stuck in the round file, try something new: Write the article yourself.
10 Tips to Get Your Business Airborne
Simple sales strategies that will put your time, money and resources to good use
Preparing to Sell
How to build up enough speed to let your sales--and your new business--take off
Referrals: The More You Give, the More You Get
Take the focus off <I>you</I> at networking events, and soon you'll be the talk of the town.