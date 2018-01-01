James Maduk

Sales Wide Open
Marketing

Learn the art of asking open-ended questions.
4 min read
The Selling of You

Before you can sell anything, you have to sell the idea of "you" to the customer. Our expert shows you how to establish your personal brand.
5 min read
One Sales Pitch Doesn't Fit All
Ready for Anything

Measure your clients' needs to make sure your sales pitch has just the right fit.
5 min read
&lt;I&gt;Don't&lt;/I&gt; Leave Them Speechless

Why having a conversation--not a presentation--with a prospect is the best way to get the sale
5 min read
Keep 'Em Interested
Ready for Anything

How to engage prospects before they have a chance to tell you they'll "think it over"
5 min read
Push Yourself!

In the race called getting the sale, it's all about training, improving and getting out of your comfort zone.
4 min read
Making Big Fat Claims

How to get your prospects' interest <i>before</i> you move in for the sale
5 min read
Make Some Noise With Your Marketing

The SCREAM PIGS theory is all you need to make sure your marketing message gets heard.
5 min read
Should You Fire Your Web Site?

If your Web site isn't doing its job--selling--why are you keeping it on your sales team?
5 min read
Setting Goals for Your Sales and Marketing

Have you looked at your goals lately? More important, are you following through on them?
4 min read
Are Press Releases a Waste of Time?
Marketing

If you fear your press releases are getting stuck in the round file, try something new: Write the article yourself.
5 min read
10 Tips to Get Your Business Airborne

Simple sales strategies that will put your time, money and resources to good use
5 min read
Preparing to Sell
Marketing

How to build up enough speed to let your sales--and your new business--take off
4 min read
Referrals: The More You Give, the More You Get

Take the focus off <I>you</I> at networking events, and soon you'll be the talk of the town.
4 min read
