Guest Writer

Author of "Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy"

James Whittaker is author of Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy . The book is the official, modern-day companion to the originalby Napoleon Hill. It features detailed firsthand accounts of how some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, thought leaders and cultural icons of our time rose above the unlikeliest, and in some cases, most tragic of circumstances to find personal fulfillment and make their mark on the world.