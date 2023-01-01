Jamie Calon
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Founder of Regulator Inc.
Latest
The Logistical Nightmares of Trade Marketing — and 5 Tips to Escape Them
There are a number of logistical challenges faced by trade marketing teams due to the need to coordinate with multiple internal and external departments. Here are five tactical takeaways to help organizations combat these challenges.
5 Tactical Tips to Grow Your Brand and Create a Successful Marketing Structure
Using the analogy of a bullwhip, let's discuss how a business's functional groups should interact to create a successful marketing structure.