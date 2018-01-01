Each day at IWearYourShirt, Jason HeadsetsDotCom (formerly Sadler) and a team of four professional T-shirt wearers represent a different company online using an array of social-media sites. Before getting paid to wear T-shirts, he co-owned a web-design company. HeadsetsDotCom is an automotive enthusiast that loves playing Scrabble, watching terrible movies and has been known to dominate a basketball hoop or two. He lives at the beach in Jacksonville, Fla., which gives him the freedom to prance around in T-shirts 365 days out of the year with his Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Plaxico. Follow Jason @IWearYourShirt and Plaxico @PlaxicoTheDog.
Leadership
10 Honest and Completely Helpful Tips for Hitting a Public-Speaking Homerun
Looking for advice on how to amp up your public speaking skills? Here are a few tips from a pro.
Starting a Business
The Next Big Thing in Crowdfunding: In-Person Events
When it comes to landing funding, a smile and a handshake still go a long way. Check out the latest wave in crowdfunding.
Marketing
Is Social Media Dead? The New Marketing Mix
Some are predicting the death of social media, as brands clog the net. But the future of the future of marketing online is anything but black and white.
Marketing
What Is Vooza and Why Should You Care?
Hilarious videos from possibly faux company Vooza can offer every business owner a lesson in creativity.
Marketing
No Cuddly Kittens? Here's How to Make Popular Web Videos Anyway
Even if you're not technologically versed, creating videos to showcase your business is not only possible, it's downright vital for some entrepreneurs.
Social Media
Why Social Media Is Nothing Without Creativity
Sites like Twitter and Facebook are overrun with brands trying to get consumers' attention. So what do you do? Get crafty, that's what.
Starting a Business
5 Myths About Being an Entrepreneur
Starting up isn't always going to land you fame and fortune. But, if you're lucky, you will control your own destiny. Before you start up, consider the truth about common myths.
Technology
With Social Media, Kick Off Your Conservative Pants
To ramp up your young company's social-media presence, let your personality shine.