Get All Access for $5/mo

Why Social Media Is Nothing Without Creativity Sites like Twitter and Facebook are overrun with brands trying to get consumers' attention. So what do you do? Get crafty, that's what.

By Jason HeadsetsDotCom Edited by Dan Bova

Gone are the days when you had 300 followers on Twitter and 100 of them clicked a link you posted. Now, you'd be lucky to get five clicks.

The landscape of social media has drastically changed in the past three years. Websites that began as powerful platforms to spread information have turned into streams congested with marketing jargon, discounts, deals and people's shower schedules. Social media has transformed from an efficient and inexpensive way to use the power of word of mouth, to a virtual mess of a garage sale.

But I still think social media is awesome.

Why? Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others are completely free services that you can sign up for and use to foster a community of passionate fans and customers. But what people -- business owners, especially -- need to do when using social media is to think outside the box, and create content that's worthy of sharing. Consider how startups and other businesses got their names in front of customers before the internet, before TV, before radio -- it was pure word-of-mouth interactions, a.k.a. real people talking.

What's one way to do this? At IWearYourShirt, you may know that four T-shirt wearers and myself will don a new company's T-shirt each day of the week. But recently we launched a new campaign called "Group Shirting," where an entire of group of people will wear a company's branded shirt. They'll also share information about the company on social media. This is word-of-mouth marketing blended with social media. It's also something that few brands have ever experienced -- hundreds of people sharing their brand at a time -- which makes it something worth talking about. And getting people talking is of course the name of the game.

We've run multiple successful Group Shirting campaigns and most recently ran one for AriZona Beverage Co. with more than 200 participants around the world reaching more than 600,000 people through social media in one week. The Woodbury, N.Y.-based tea maker's Twitter following increased by 10 percent -- adding more than 3,000 followers. And the company's engagement -- that is, real people talking about them -- was up over 500 percent for the week.

The unique thing about Group Shirting is that our community is passionate about T-shirts, about marketing and about helping companies. This didn't happen over night, though. We've been building trust and a highly-engaged community for over three years.

Sit back for a moment and take a look at your business. How can you create a marketing campaign that blends the offline experience with the online one? How can you encourage your community members to spread your message for you and have fun while doing it? Think about the power of word-of-mouth communication and worry less about trying to get new followers or customers. Think about offering something people will want to participate in again and again.

If nothing else, just stop using social media only to ask for followers, likes and views.
Jason HeadsetsDotCom

Professional T-shirt Wearer

Each day at IWearYourShirt, Jason HeadsetsDotCom (formerly Sadler) and a team of four professional T-shirt wearers represent a different company online using an array of social-media sites. Before getting paid to wear T-shirts, he co-owned a web-design company. HeadsetsDotCom is an automotive enthusiast that loves playing Scrabble, watching terrible movies and has been known to dominate a basketball hoop or two. He lives at the beach in Jacksonville, Fla., which gives him the freedom to prance around in T-shirts 365 days out of the year with his Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Plaxico. Follow Jason @IWearYourShirt and Plaxico @PlaxicoTheDog.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

This Office and Windows 11 Pro Bundle Can Really Amp up Productivity

Streamline operations, access AI updates, and stay secure with this duo.

By StackCommerce
Marketing

I Asked ChatGPT for a Marketing Plan and Was Shocked at the Result

Generative AI can give us mountains of information on any topic under the sun in seconds — but is it any good at marketing? I had to find out.

By Joy Gendusa
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich
Travel

Never Pay Full Price for a Flight Again

Save up to 90% on domestic and international flights forever.

By StackCommerce
Growing a Business

Change Is Hard — But This CEO and President Reveals How It Helped Him Build a Stronger Business and More Resilient Team

Implementing a major change to a business, used to happen once a decade, but with advancements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, businesses are having to pivot frequently. Here's why it's important to consult with your front line employees.

By Mike Chisholm