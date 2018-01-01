Guest Writer

Senior Manager, Data & Analytics at Zendesk, Inc

Jason Maynard leads the data and analytics team at Zendesk, a cloud-based customer service software company. He divides his time between mining Zendesk's data for interesting nuggets and determining how they can be used to build better products. Previously, Jason worked at Deloitte, figuring out how much the next blockbuster would gross and built prototype LEDs at California Polytechnic University, San Louis Obispo.