Jason Maynard

Jason Maynard

Guest Writer
Senior Manager, Data & Analytics at Zendesk, Inc

Jason Maynard leads the data and analytics team at Zendesk, a cloud-based customer service software company. He divides his time between mining Zendesk's data for interesting nuggets and determining how they can be used to build better products. Previously, Jason worked at Deloitte, figuring out how much the next blockbuster would gross and built prototype LEDs at California Polytechnic University, San Louis Obispo.

More From Jason Maynard

Apologizing Is Not Great Customer Service, Only Fixing the Problem Is
Customer Service

Apologizing Is Not Great Customer Service, Only Fixing the Problem Is

Research shows people grow impatient repeatedly hearing "I'm sorry'' while waiting for a solution. Actions really do speak louder than words.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.