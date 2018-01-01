Jay Bacrania is the CEO and co-founder of Signet Education, an academic coaching company based in Cambridge and New York City. He also individually coaches young entrepreneurs on how to be more effective in studying and business. Bacrania was a semi-professional jazz musician.
Project Grow
5 Project-Planning Tips to Help You Meet Your Goals
Your first step: Have you even defined what a "project" is?
Work-Life Balance
Why You Should Leave Work On Time
That habit of always working overtime is one to strongly consider breaking. Here's why.
Ready for Anything
5 Tricks to Maximize Your Time in the Office
Every entrepreneur knows what it's like to have too much to do in too little time. Here is how to make the most of your week.