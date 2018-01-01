Jay Bacrania

Jay Bacrania

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of Signet Education

Jay Bacrania is the CEO and co-founder of Signet Education, an academic coaching company based in Cambridge and New York City. He also individually coaches young entrepreneurs on how to be more effective in studying and business. Bacrania was a semi-professional jazz musician.

More From Jay Bacrania

5 Project-Planning Tips to Help You Meet Your Goals
Project Grow

5 Project-Planning Tips to Help You Meet Your Goals

Your first step: Have you even defined what a "project" is?
4 min read
Why You Should Leave Work On Time
Work-Life Balance

Why You Should Leave Work On Time

That habit of always working overtime is one to strongly consider breaking. Here's why.
4 min read
5 Tricks to Maximize Your Time in the Office
Ready for Anything

5 Tricks to Maximize Your Time in the Office

Every entrepreneur knows what it's like to have too much to do in too little time. Here is how to make the most of your week.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.