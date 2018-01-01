Jay O’Connor

Jay is the chief marketing officer at Blue Jeans Network, a video-conferencing business. Prior to this postion, he served as the CMO at a number of high profile Silicon Valley software companies. He holds master’s of business administration degree from Harvard Business School and a bachelor of arts degree from Stanford University.

More From Jay O’Connor

Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Weather the February Hustle and Bustle
Growth Strategies

Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Weather the February Hustle and Bustle

While February may be the month for romance, it also happens to be the busiest for meetings. Here are a few ways to stay on top of your game.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.