Bio

Jay Shaholia is the Chief Operating Officer at Meydan Free Zone, where he oversees and optimizes core operational functions to support the strategic growth and success of the organization. Prior to joining Meydan Free Zone, Shaholia held the position of Group Project Head at the Creative Zone group of companies. In this role, he was responsible for spearheading a wide range of high-impact projects, including strategic marketing initiatives, scoping, and managing financial audits for new ventures presented to the board. Shaholia holds a degree in finance from the University of Wollongong, where he developed a strong foundation in financial analysis and management. He is also a certified member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), further solidifying his expertise in financial auditing, reporting, and corporate governance.