There's an old saying, 'Make hay while the sun shines'; but to what extent should we apply this in today's world?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The word 'workaholic' conjures up so many different ideas that we often find we're not all talking about the same thing. For some, it's a badge of honor and simply means 'working hard'. For others, it's a type of self-destructive behavior. However you define it, it's tricky to diagnose, and there is no easy cure for being a workaholic.

In the high-energy business environment of Dubai, there seems to be a workaholism pandemic. Again, some people see this as a good thing, while others are not so sure. Dubai is a place full of ambitious people, which can make the concept of being a workaholic not just acceptable but necessary. The Dubai lifestyle makes it easy to spend long hours working, talking about work, and thinking about work – after all, when you look out of your office window, it seems that everyone is constantly on the move, continually busy.

There's an old saying, 'Make hay while the sun shines'; but to what extent should we apply this in today's world? In this article, I'll pin down what exactly a workaholic is (and is not), the risks associated with being one, how to figure out if you are a workaholic, and what to do if the answer is yes. In all cases, I'll argue that we need to be very careful about that fine line between hard work and workaholism. So, let's start with some definitions.

What exactly is a workaholic?

A workaholic is someone who has an uncontrollable or obsessive need to work to an extent that impacts other areas of their life. Workaholics are generally preoccupied with their work, often exceeding the requirements of the job.

This obsessive focus on work often leads to neglecting personal and leisure activities. Workaholics often don't get adequate sleep, spend inadequate time with their family, and skip holidays. Over time, personal well-being may be neglected, and social connections can break down. This often leads to loneliness and isolation.

What a workaholic is not

Someone who works long hours is not necessarily a workaholic. There are times in many jobs when working late is necessary – covering for a colleague on leave, completing a time-sensitive project, and so on.

The difference is that diligent hard workers are still able to enjoy rest and personal time, whereas workaholics are continuously preoccupied with work-related thoughts and cannot shift their focus to other things. In short, they cannot relax.

There is certainly nothing wrong with working hard. It should be noted that individuals who engage in their work with passion and maintain a strong sense of purpose (but are not workaholics) are more likely to experience lower levels of stress and higher levels of job satisfaction. This sense of purpose can contribute positively to mental health, countering some of the negative impacts typically associated with long working hours.

The same can apply to a long career – the likes of Warren Buffett and Richard Branson continue to work well into their later years, and this shows that, when done mindfully, working hard (and long) can be beneficial. It's just a question of whether you're able to switch off.

Workaholism shouldn't be confused with 'workism', a term coined by Derek Thompson, who noticed that for many people, the idea of work had 'morphed into a religious identity – promising transcendence and community, but failing to deliver'. While this may be connected to workaholism, what Thompson was getting at was the idea that work becomes a person's entire world, and they look to it to provide everything they need in life. It is an immediate red flag if a person starts seeing their work as an almost spiritual endeavor. Work needs to be kept in its place.

Related: Navigating The Highs And The Lows: Work Addiction And Its Impact On Business In The Middle East

Finding the balance – a sense of purpose vs work obsession

While working long hours can be acceptable, it's crucial to ensure that it doesn't come at the expense of health. The key lies in striking a balance between professional ambition and personal well-being. Regular exercise, a balanced diet and adequate sleep are essential components of a healthy lifestyle that can support sustained productivity.

There's no question that today's work environments are marked by immense pressure. The demand isn't just to perform but to surpass expectations and excel. Deadlines seem to perpetually loom, and as soon as one is met, another appears on the horizon. This relentless pace can create pressure to constantly push yourself without room for a break. However, maintaining this constant drive can lead to a loss of balance in your life. Even if it seems you're achieving your goals and meeting deadlines, the reality might be that you're actually falling behind.

The Harvard Business Review featured an insightful study on this point. It involved a survey of 763 people and found that while the number of work hours did not correlate with health issues, workaholism did. The study showed that employees who were obsessed with their work, regardless of the length of their working weeks, experienced more health problems and had a higher risk of developing a serious medical condition. These individuals also reported a greater need for recovery, more sleep disturbance, increased cynicism, higher levels of emotional exhaustion, and more depressive symptoms compared to those who simply worked long hours but did not exhibit workaholic tendencies.

Signs of work addiction – how to spot them and what to do

Let's look now at some of the warning signs of work addiction:

Spending unnecessarily long hours at the office

Sacrificing sleep to work on projects or complete tasks

Obsessive focus on work-related achievements

Strong fear of failure

Paranoia about job performance

Allowing work to damage personal relationships

Being defensive about other people's work

Using work to avoid personal relationships

Using work to manage feelings of guilt or depression

Using work as a distraction from personal problems

If you feel you may fit into some of these categories, it's worth looking at the Bergen Work Addiction Scale. It was developed in Norway (by the University of Bergen) and measures several different factors in your home and work life. Sometimes, seeing it on paper or a screen can help you identify and even admit that an issue might need addressing.

Putting workaholism in perspective

I'm not saying that turning away from workaholism is easy. Dubai's skyline, with its skyscrapers and office blocks, seems to stand as a testament to non-stop work. It's an environment where hard work is not only appreciated but celebrated. There's nothing wrong with that – after all, the opportunities here are considerable, and the drive to seize them can mean long hours and intense focus. When this happens, the boundary between professional commitment and personal fulfilment can blur. And let's not forget that working hard and enjoying it can be a source of immense satisfaction. If you're genuinely enthusiastic about your work, the hours can feel less like a burden and more like an engaging challenge.

But employers, employees, and entrepreneurs alike should be mindful of the importance of breaks and establishing or seeking mental health resources. In places like Dubai, where the work culture is intense, wellness programs and a balanced approach to work can enhance productivity and job satisfaction. For each individual, the key is to enjoy the journey while maintaining a balanced lifestyle that supports your professional and personal life.

Related: The 10 Types Of Workaholics: How To Spot Your Type, Understand What's Driving You, And What To Do About It