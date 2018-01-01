Jeanne Hopkins and Jamie Turner

Jeanne Hopkins is vice president of marketing at HubSpot, a Cambridge, Mass. all-in-one marketing software company. She also contributes to HubSpot's internet marketing blog. Jamie Turner is an Atlanta-based author, consultant and speaker. He also is founder of the 60 Second Marketer, an online magazine that provides tools, tips and tutorials for marketers.
Marketing
How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers
Some real-world examples of how companies have successfully used these tactics and how you can too.
Technology
9 Tools for Building Your Own Mobile App
Want to create your own app for business? These tools can help make app development easy.