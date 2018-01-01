Jeff Haden

Jeff Haden

Before becoming a ghostwriter of more than 50 books, Jeff Haden worked in manufacturing for 20 years, starting as an entry-level material handler and eventually rising to plant manager. He holds the distinction of having made every professional mistake possible.

7 Essential Habits of Happier People
Happiness

7 Essential Habits of Happier People

How many do you possess?
8 min read
The 8 Instinctive Habits of Remarkable Leaders
Project Grow

The 8 Instinctive Habits of Remarkable Leaders

These are people who learn to work with different personalities. They learn to nurture, motivate and inspire. They learn to truly lead.
6 min read
Want to Make More Money? Marry the Right Person.
Marriage

Want to Make More Money? Marry the Right Person.

Things like your boss, your education and your industry are all important when it comes to attaining greater earning power and success. But there's one more factor you might not have considered.
4 min read
5 Words Successful (and Happy) People Never Use
Success

5 Words Successful (and Happy) People Never Use

The biggest difference between people like us and people who do things we would like to do is they didn't reflexively decide to put up their own barriers.
5 min read
8 Qualities That Make Great Bosses Unforgettable
Leadership Qualities

8 Qualities That Make Great Bosses Unforgettable

They possess qualities that may not show up on paper but always show up where it matters most -- in the minds and even hearts of the people they lead.
5 min read
40 Incorrectly Used Words That Can Make You Look Dumb
Communication Strategies

40 Incorrectly Used Words That Can Make You Look Dumb

Just like one misspelled word can get your resume tossed onto the 'nope' pile, one incorrectly used word can negatively impact your entire message.
9 min read
How Successful People Build Exceptional Professional Relationships
Leadership Qualities

How Successful People Build Exceptional Professional Relationships

You can be a rich jerk ... but you will also be a lonely jerk.
7 min read
10 Instinctive Decisions You Will Regret Forever
Leadership

10 Instinctive Decisions You Will Regret Forever

Entrepreneurs need to make difficult decisions. These, however, you might not be happy about.
7 min read
7 Poisonous Beliefs That Make You Desperately Unhappy
Personal Improvement

7 Poisonous Beliefs That Make You Desperately Unhappy

How happy you feel is in large part something you can control.
9 min read
Why Are So Many People Only Friendly When They Want Something?
Communication Strategies

Why Are So Many People Only Friendly When They Want Something?

All we have to do is start nodding more. And start smiling more. Seriously.
6 min read
9 Reasons to Quit Your Job As Soon As You Can
Careers

9 Reasons to Quit Your Job As Soon As You Can

Life's too short to just stay where you are instead doing everything possible to live a better life.
5 min read
10 Stupid Things Bosses Say When They Fire People
Firing

10 Stupid Things Bosses Say When They Fire People

If you unfortunately find yourself having to fire someone, steer clear of saying these unfortaunte things.
6 min read
Does the Car You Drive Impact Your Career?
Cars

Does the Car You Drive Impact Your Career?

You drive performance. You drive results. You drive your business. But what does the vehicle you drive say about you?
3 min read
10 Things Exceptional People Say Every Single Day
Personal Improvement

10 Things Exceptional People Say Every Single Day

Want to make a huge difference in another person's life? Your own life? Here are things you should say to your employees, colleagues, family members, friends, and everyone you care about.
6 min read
Why Most Companies Never Hire the Perfect Person for the Job
Hiring Tips

Why Most Companies Never Hire the Perfect Person for the Job

Trying to find the 'total package' is the last thing you should do.
5 min read
