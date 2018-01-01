Jeff John Roberts

Uber
Why Everyone Loses With Uber's $100 Million Payout
Everyone except the lawyers, that is.
Sleep
Why iPhone's New Night Shift Will Still Mess With Your Sleep
Apple's idea sounds like an obvious and simple solution: Less blue light, less trouble getting to sleep. Alas, there's a catch.
Supreme Court
5 Ways Scalia's Death Will Affect U.S. Business
His death scrambles the expected outcome in key cases before the court and, in the longer term, removes the passionate pen the justice often deployed on the side of business.
Apple
Apple Hit With Huge $625M Verdict Over FaceTime, VPN Patents
The latest trial between Apple and VirnetX, which has been taking place over the last week, is a do-over of an earlier 2012 patent clash between the two parties.
Patents
Apple Tries to Kill More Patents Than Any Other Company
Legal analytics company Lex Machina says Apple filed over 200 challenges to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board since 2012, almost 100 more than the second highest filer.
Legal
Fitbit Sued by Investors Over Alleged Tracking Inaccuracies
The new lawsuit follows a consumer lawsuit filed last week.
Legal
Government Must Protect Rude or Racist Brands, Court Says
The U.S. Trademark Office must protect companies with slur names, according to the Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.
Net Neutrality
Everything You Need to Know About Today's Net Neutrality Trial
The hot-button issue will be argued in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals today.
Patents
What Google Is Really Doing by Giving Away Patents
How the tech giant's plan will and won't help startups.
Net Neutrality
The First Net Neutrality Complaint Looks Doomed to Fail
A test case of the FCC's new net neutrality rules arrived on the agency's doorstep. It involves slow web streams, but is likely to fail.
Legal Issues
Art or Theft? Famous Artist Sells Instagram Shots for $100,000.
Richard Prince has outraged photographers.