Jeff Margolis

Guest Writer
Chairman and CEO of Welltok
Jeff Margolis is the chairman and CEO of Welltok in Denver, Colo. Welltok helps health organizations and insurers guide and incentivize consumers to optimize their health.

3 Strategies I Used to Build a Billion-Dollar Company
Growth Strategies

This once unattainable valuation is now the goal for many businesses across all industries. Here's how to give your venture a boost.
4 min read
An 'Acquisition Aficionado' Offers 3 Tips on When to Cash Out vs. Double Down
Acquisitions

Should you acquire or be acquired? To decide, first know thyself.
6 min read
'Disruption' Does Not Define Success. Here Are 5 Principles That Do.
Entrepreneurs

How to determine when the right time to innovate in your industry has arrived.
8 min read
4 Tips to Optimize Your Time as an Entrepreneur
Ready for Anything

The secret lies not in juggling opposing priorities but in planning ahead to have the minutes and hours to spend how you wish.
4 min read
