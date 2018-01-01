Jeff Rojas

Jeff Rojas

Guest Writer
Photographer, educator, author

Jeff Rojas is an American Photographer, Educator and Author based in New York City. His primary body of work includes portrait and fashion photography which has been featured in both Elle and Esquire.

More From Jeff Rojas

How to Market Yourself Like an Artist
Marketing

How to Market Yourself Like an Artist

Creatives are masters of reinvention, personal branding and storytelling. It's time the business world paid attention.
6 min read
Curate, License or Create? A Guide to Sourcing the Ideal Images and Video for Your Marketing Strategy.
Content Marketing

Curate, License or Create? A Guide to Sourcing the Ideal Images and Video for Your Marketing Strategy.

Finding or creating the right images to illustrate your brand's story can be just as much work as crafting your message.
8 min read
The Beginner's Guide to Using Stock Images Without Getting Sued
Content Marketing

The Beginner's Guide to Using Stock Images Without Getting Sued

You know content is king, and you know you can get images readily online. You probably don't know how many ways this can lead to an unfriendly letter from a lawyer.
9 min read
3 Keys to Success With Influencer Marketing
Marketing

3 Keys to Success With Influencer Marketing

If you've ever hired an influencer and didn't see a return on your investment, you're not alone. But don't stop trying.
7 min read
3 Ways to Innovate Like an Artist
Ready for Anything

3 Ways to Innovate Like an Artist

It takes creativity to stay ahead of the crowd.
6 min read
Hiring a Professional Photographer? Consider These 3 Things First.
Photography

Hiring a Professional Photographer? Consider These 3 Things First.

Look to photography organizations online, and be sure to watch out for copyright issues and unexpected costs.
10 min read
