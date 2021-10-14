Signing out of account, Standby...
Jeff Terry
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Clinical Command Centers at GE Healthcare
Jeff Terry founded and leads the Clinical Command Centers of GE Healthcare. His team's software helps thousands of caregivers in hundreds of hospitals do their work each day. His work has been widely featured and published. Follow his "Real Time Healthcare" podcast to learn more.
Follow Jeff Terry on Social
Latest
When Next-Generation Caregivers Meet New Technology
Why it's vital to know how different age groups apply differing approaches to healthcare tech.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Cheryl Snapp Conner
CEO of SnappConner PR
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Melanie Fellay
CEO & Cofounder at Spekit
-
Kuba Jewgieniew
Founder and CEO
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA