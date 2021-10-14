Jeff Terry

Jeff Terry

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Clinical Command Centers at GE Healthcare

Jeff Terry founded and leads the Clinical Command Centers of GE Healthcare. His team's software helps thousands of caregivers in hundreds of hospitals do their work each day. His work has been widely featured and published. Follow his "Real Time Healthcare" podcast to learn more.

https://www.gehealthcare.com/

Follow Jeff Terry on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Growth Strategies

When Next-Generation Caregivers Meet New Technology

Why it's vital to know how different age groups apply differing approaches to healthcare tech.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like