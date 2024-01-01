Jeff Wetzler is co-CEO of Transcend, a nationally recognized innovation organization, and author of the book Ask: Tap Into the Hidden Wisdom of People Around You for Unexpected Breakthroughs In Leadership and Life. As an expert in learning and human potential, and with leadership experiences spanning more than 25 years in business and education, Jeff has served as a management consultant, a learning facilitator for leaders around the world, and as Chief Learning Officer at Teach For America.