Guest Writer
Digital Marketer. Fan of startups, marketing, art, and sports.
Jeffrey Fermin is a four-time startup founder that enjoys digital marketing, self-experimentation, taking risks, and, occasionally, writing blogs.

Which Came First: The Time Estimate or the Time-Suck?
Ready for Anything

Forecasting the amount of time to allow for a project can be an exercise in futility.
Why Being the Smartest Person in the Room Is the Essential Goal
Continuous Learning

Make it your business to know a little bit about a lot of things, and a lot about the most important things.
3 Steps to Reinventing Yourself as an Entrepreneur
Personal Health

Becoming a healthier person is the best start to becoming a better entrepreneur.
Fancy Perks Won't Get You Top Talent
Perks

Startups are focusing on the wrong things to keep their employees motivated.
How Poor Management Creates Zombie Employees (Infographic)
Employee Morale

They're disengaged, bored and bad at what they do. Are they eating away at your company?
Don't Be Afraid to Reinvent the Wheel
Project Grow

It's easy to feel like everything is already set and there's no room for innovation. Don't believe it.
5 Ways to Hire Someone Who's a Cultural Fit
Hiring

Culture matters. Look for these qualities when taking on a new employee.
