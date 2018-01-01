Jennifer Merritt

Jennifer Merritt has been a business writer and editor for more than 12 years. She has worked at a number of publications including BusinessWeek, The Wall Street Journal and Money magazine.

Three Tips to Start a Consulting Business
Ready to use your industry expertise to strike out on your own? Consider these tactics to get your business off to a successful start.
A Virtual Business Built on a Piggyback Ride
How three brothers created a business by solving a common kid request.
Dad Inventors
How three fathers built successful businesses to solve their own parenting problems.
Lessons Learned From Mom Inventors
How three moms started small businesses around solutions to parenting challenges.
