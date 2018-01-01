Jessica Alter is founder and CEO of FounderDating, the people network for entrepreneurs to connect and help one another. Previously, Jessica ledbBusiness bevelopment and was GM of platforms at Bebo. She is also a startup advisor and mentor at Extreme Startups and 500 Startups.
Business Ideas
Stop Worrying About Everyone Stealing Your Idea
Just like shark attacks are extremely rare, so is getting your ideas stolen.
Ready for Anything
5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Do to Reduce Stress
Entrepreneurs are often caught in a bind trying to prioritize between personal health and the needs of their companies. Here are some tips on making everyday life less stressful.
Advisors
The Master List: Questions to Ask Potential Advisors
While advisors can (and should) take a startup to the next level by providing valuable insight, not all are created equal. Make sure to ask these questions to find the right advisor for your company.
Co-founders
The Master List: Questions to Ask Potential Co-Founders
When looking for a co-founder, entrepreneurs need to make sure they are matched with the right partner before taking the startup leap together. Otherwise, disaster could ensue.
Advisory Board 101
Advisory Board 101: Dear Advisors, Please Don't Do This
Seeking out and forming a relationship with an advisor takes a lot of time for founders, so please make it worth their while.
Advisory Board 101
Advisory Board 101: The Best Kept Secret About Advisors
While entrepreneurs look to form an advisory board for insight, connections and other resources, they do have another important purpose.
Advisory Board 101
Advisory Board 101: How to Avoid the Advisor Fizzle
To ensure you get the most out of your advisory board, entrepreneurs need to invest time and energy into this relationship. Otherwise, they can be a waste of time for both parties.
Advisory Board 101
Advisory Board 101: The Biggest Mistake You Can Make With Advisors
Attracting advisors is one thing but if you forget to do this important step, you could put the relationship in jeopardy.
Advisory Board 101
Advisory Board 101: How to Get Advisors to Say Yes
An advisory board can be essential to a startup's success. But it isn't always easy to get busy professionals to join you team. Here are five tips on getting them to say yes.