Jim Campbell
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Camp Media
Jim Campbell is the founder of Camp Media, a portfolio of websites that collectively reach millions of consumers a month. Before founding Camp Media, Jim led marketing initiatives for several technology startups. He is a graduate of Boston College and received his MBA from Cornell.
Latest
Side Hustle
I Spent the Last 3 Years Building My Side Hustle Into a Full-Time Business. Here's What I Learned.
After spending the last few years growing my side job into a successful full-time business, these are the lessons my journey taught me that I wish I could tell my younger self.