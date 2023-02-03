With the explosion in popularity of Open AI's ChatGPT tool, it's not a shock that artificial intelligence is the talk of the business world. Here's how you can use it to make marketing cheaper and easier this year.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AI writing usage has exploded in the last few months with the launch of OpenAI's Chat GPT. The tool crossed 1 million users in less than a week. For comparison, it took Twitter two years to reach 1 million users.

As an owner of a portfolio of media websites, I have been using OpenAI's latest version (GPT-3) since its Beta launch in late 2020. OpenAI's technology has come a long way in the past two years and is already transforming how businesses create content, communicate with customers and staff their organizations.

It's no surprise that incorporating AI solutions into marketing, customer support and other business processes can help organizations increase efficiency and reduce costs. The use cases for AI writing tools are especially strong for marketers. But how can you utilize AI writing for your marketing in 2023? Here is the easiest way to get started with AI writing assistants.

Related: Here's How Your Business Can Use 3 Popular AI Content Creation Tools

1. Equip your team with AI writing assistants

OpenAI's GPT-3 is the core technology that many companies are building on. AI writing assistants are interfaces that allow users to create content quickly, accurately and cost-effectively. There are many tools out there such as Jasper AI, which has attracted significant usage and investment.

AI writing assistants allow businesses to generate content faster than ever before. While these tools should not be used to replace human copywriters or editors, they can be used to supplement and enhance your team's writing capabilities.

2. Test AI writing on a variety of content types

AI writing is not a silver bullet for any business use case. But it can supplement your teams to create content faster, combat writer's block and expand creativity. Here are some examples of use cases that people are implementing now and that you should try in 2023.

Blog content : AI writing assistants can assist in the creation of blog content by providing suggestions on topics, writing style and language. This is by far the most pervasive use case for AI writing now as AI SEO tools make it easier to create content that drives organic traffic. If you are creating blog content (and you should be), you should experiment with the technology to not be left behind.

: AI writing assistants can assist in the creation of blog content by providing suggestions on topics, writing style and language. This is by far the most pervasive use case for AI writing now as AI SEO tools make it easier to create content that drives organic traffic. If you are creating blog content (and you should be), you should experiment with the technology to not be left behind. Email copy : AI writing assistants can be used to create emails quickly and accurately. This can help organizations streamline their communication processes, reduce manual work, and save time for more strategic initiatives. AI writing tools can create subject lines for A/B testing open rates and body content for A/B testing click-through rates.

: AI writing assistants can be used to create emails quickly and accurately. This can help organizations streamline their communication processes, reduce manual work, and save time for more strategic initiatives. AI writing tools can create subject lines for A/B testing open rates and body content for A/B testing click-through rates. Social media copy : AI writing tools can help generate copy for social media posts in a fraction of the time it would take a human. They often help companies think outside the box and generate new ideas.

: AI writing tools can help generate copy for social media posts in a fraction of the time it would take a human. They often help companies think outside the box and generate new ideas. Paid ads: AI writing assistants can create compelling copy for online ads for Google or Facebook, helping businesses optimize their campaigns and increase conversions.

These are just a few examples of how you can use AI writing for your business in 2023. As technology evolves, we will see more use cases for AI writing tools. It's crucial to stay ahead of the curve and continue testing new technologies to keep up with the competition.

Related: Microsoft Invests Billions in OpenAI, Creator of ChatGPT

3. Measure and iterate on success

As with any new technology, it's essential to measure the success of your AI writing initiatives. Depending on your implementation, this could be the number of blog posts generated, click-through rates on emails or the CPCs on your ad campaigns.

Using web analytics tools to measure the impact of your blog posts will allow you to identify areas for improvement and make informed decisions about where to focus your resources in the future.

By measuring success and iterating on this feedback, you can continue to refine your AI writing processes and ensure that they are delivering results.

4. Stay on top of new trends

Generative AI and natural language processing are advancing quickly, and the best businesses will stay ahead of the curve by testing new technologies as soon as they become available. Using AI writing assistants is an easy way to integrate these cutting-edge technologies into your business in a low-cost and low-risk manner.

It's important to stay informed about the latest technology developments so that you can identify opportunities and make smarter decisions. Subscribe to relevant blogs, join LinkedIn groups and attend webinars and conferences — these are all great ways to stay on top of new trends and ensure your business is well-positioned for the successful use of generative AI technologies.

Related: Princeton Student Builds ChatGPT Detection App to Fight AI Plagiarism

In conclusion

AI writing is an exciting new technology that has the potential to revolutionize how businesses create content and communicate with their customers. By investing in AI writing tools, you can increase the efficiency of your content creation process and provide better customer experiences.

To get started in 2023, equip your team with AI writing assistants, test them on various content types and measure and iterate on success. Stay on top of the latest trends and implement new applications when appropriate. With the right approach, you can leverage AI writing to gain a competitive edge in your industry.