Joanne Yao

Starting a Business
3 Ways to Kill a Deal in China
Why should you fight over the bill during a Chinese business dinner? Read on to find out.
Moon Cakes Are Big Business in China
American pastry shops and other suppliers have discovered Chinese moon cakes as a new profit center. For other businesses, the pastries are great networking tools.
Growth Strategies
Beijing's Hutongs: Preserving History Through Business
These Chinese entrepreneurs sacrifice profits to maintain a piece of their culture.
Beijing 2008: Business Is Booming
The arrival of the Olympics showcases China's burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit.
Eyes Wide Open
Caffeine-loving entrepreneurs are finding new ways to give people their daily jolt.
Up, Up and Away
Sales keep heading up for this publishing company that imports its superheroes from the big screen, not distant planets.
Meet You on the Green
Sportsvite is uniting fellow sports lovers through a growing online community.