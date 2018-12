Joe Beneducci

Guest Writer

Founder, chairman, president, & CEO of ProSight Specialty Insurance

Joe Beneducci is the chairman, president, founder and CEO of ProSight Specialty Insurance, a global specialty insurance company. Prior to founding ProSight in 2009, Beneducci spent nearly 10 years served as the president and CEO of Fireman's Fund Insurance Company. He also held various leadership positions at the Chubb Corporation over a 10-year period.