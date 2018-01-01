Joel Basgall

Have You Accidentally Become a Software Company?
Software

Without realizing it, your business may have changed -- and that can be a good thing.
8 min read
How to Make Money in Software (No Matter What Company You Run)
Growth Strategies

Software investments do pay off -- as long as you approach them the right way.
7 min read
You Need to Become a Software Company... or Die
Software

Every business -- no matter what you produce -- should also be in the software business
7 min read
Great Employees Don't Work Just for Pay. They Need Much More.
Employee Retention

Reasonable pay? That's a given. Now how about four tips on other moves to make your employees truly happy?
6 min read
Why Most Agendas Actually Ruin Meetings
Business Meetings

In spite of your best intentions, control isn't always a good thing.
4 min read
Truly Inspirational Leaders Can Dodge Raindrops
Project Grow

Trying to motivate your employees to embrace the seemingly impossible ahead? It all starts with you, says one CEO.
4 min read
How to Be Totally Present and Productive
Organization

Wouldn't it be great if you could be consistently in the moment? Well, you can be.
4 min read
The Real Reason the Castaways Never Escaped Gilligan's Island
Ready for Anything

Are you creating incentives for specific behaviors, but motivating people to do something completely different?
5 min read
Build a Culture of Ownership at Your Company
Employees

Every startup has two types of employees. Here's the type your business needs.
5 min read
8 Ways to Effectively Lead Entrepreneurial Employees
Intrapreneurs

Even though these staffers haven't started a company (yet), recognize their enterprising spirit.
4 min read
Sometimes Entrepreneurs Just Need to Move the Moon
Leadership Qualities

Doing what everyone else does may ensures that you only achieve what they achieve.
6 min read
Don't Process Entrepreneurship Out of Your Startup
Innovation

Growth and success are great until, without knowing how it happened, the character of your startup has completely changed.
4 min read
