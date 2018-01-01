John Pilmer

Public Relations
New Media Equals New PR Opportunities for Business Owners
Internet media outlets, from blogs to podcasts, provide access to the very customers you seek.
Networking
Unlike Many Things That Are a Lot of Work, Trade Shows Are Worth It
All the hassles, costs and travel time are a small price for what you learn and the contacts you probably wouldn't otherwise make.
Crisis Management
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Preparing for Crisis Communications
Ubiquitous cell phone cameras mean every embarrassing mistake you or an employee makes is made in public.
Publicity
Fake News and the Threat to Your Brand: 4 Things You Can Do About It Now
While Facebook has made the spread of information faster and easier, CEOs should not be surprised they need to take steps to protect themselves from false information in the media.
Cloud Computing
Get a Grip on Your Operating Costs By Moving to the Cloud
Everyone's looking to save money. You probably are, too. Could cloud technology be your answer?
Entrepreneurs
We Should Welcome Refugees. They Are Often Great Entrepreneurs.
The tenacity required to survive as a refugee is the epitome of what entrepreneurs require to succeed.
Mompreneurs
Why Are 10 Million Moms Missing From the Workplace?
Technology makes it possible for young mothers to care for their families and keep their careers moving forward but only if employers realize the advantages of helping them do so.
Big Data
Young Entrepreneurs Are Applying the Power of Big Data to the Real World
While data has been collected for centuries, only in the last few decades have we had the computing power to put that data to practical use.
Ready for Anything
5 Tips to Fight Content Overload
Feel the need to constantly check your email and smartphone all day? Here's a better plan.
Business Ideas
Successful Business Ideas Don't Have to Be Completely Original
Entrepreneurs dream of bringing to market the next big thing but you can do very well just by recognizing the next big thing and improving it.
Media Coverage
Don't Underestimate Just How Newsworthy Your Company Is
Good press coverage is free yet infinitely more valuable than any paid advertising.
Audience
As Your Startup Grows You Have More Explaining to Do
Entrepreneurs start off with nobody to talk to but themselves. Success brings hosts of people to keep in the loop.
Student Entrepreneurs
6 Lessons Learned From Student Entrepreneurs in Utah
The entrepreneurial zest of college students in the Beehive State is inspiring.
Corporate Social Responsibility
7 Steps to Up Your Corporate Social Responsibility Game
Ever hear of blood diamonds? They're one reason you should keep reading.
Public Relations
How Targeted Press Efforts Raise Your Bottom Line
Entrepreneurs who ignore news sources and PR tactics may be left out in the cold.