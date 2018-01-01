John Pilmer

John Pilmer

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur Consultant, Owner and CEO of PilmerPR
John Pilmer, APR is an award-winning, accredited public relations and marketing communications advisor for emerging sector leaders. His firm, PilmerPR LLC facilitated the launch of 4 startups into the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America. He holds an undergraduate degree in Business Management and Marketing from Brigham Young University, as well as an MBA from the University of Utah.

New Media Equals New PR Opportunities for Business Owners
New Media Equals New PR Opportunities for Business Owners

Internet media outlets, from blogs to podcasts, provide access to the very customers you seek.
4 min read
Unlike Many Things That Are a Lot of Work, Trade Shows Are Worth It
Unlike Many Things That Are a Lot of Work, Trade Shows Are Worth It

All the hassles, costs and travel time are a small price for what you learn and the contacts you probably wouldn't otherwise make.
4 min read
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Preparing for Crisis Communications
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Preparing for Crisis Communications

Ubiquitous cell phone cameras mean every embarrassing mistake you or an employee makes is made in public.
4 min read
Fake News and the Threat to Your Brand: 4 Things You Can Do About It Now
Fake News and the Threat to Your Brand: 4 Things You Can Do About It Now

While Facebook has made the spread of information faster and easier, CEOs should not be surprised they need to take steps to protect themselves from false information in the media.
4 min read
Get a Grip on Your Operating Costs By Moving to the Cloud
Get a Grip on Your Operating Costs By Moving to the Cloud

Everyone's looking to save money. You probably are, too. Could cloud technology be your answer?
5 min read
We Should Welcome Refugees. They Are Often Great Entrepreneurs.
We Should Welcome Refugees. They Are Often Great Entrepreneurs.

The tenacity required to survive as a refugee is the epitome of what entrepreneurs require to succeed.
4 min read
Why Are 10 Million Moms Missing From the Workplace?
Why Are 10 Million Moms Missing From the Workplace?

Technology makes it possible for young mothers to care for their families and keep their careers moving forward but only if employers realize the advantages of helping them do so.
4 min read
Young Entrepreneurs Are Applying the Power of Big Data to the Real World
Young Entrepreneurs Are Applying the Power of Big Data to the Real World

While data has been collected for centuries, only in the last few decades have we had the computing power to put that data to practical use.
4 min read
5 Tips to Fight Content Overload
5 Tips to Fight Content Overload

Feel the need to constantly check your email and smartphone all day? Here's a better plan.
4 min read
Successful Business Ideas Don't Have to Be Completely Original
Successful Business Ideas Don't Have to Be Completely Original

Entrepreneurs dream of bringing to market the next big thing but you can do very well just by recognizing the next big thing and improving it.
4 min read
Don't Underestimate Just How Newsworthy Your Company Is
Don't Underestimate Just How Newsworthy Your Company Is

Good press coverage is free yet infinitely more valuable than any paid advertising.
4 min read
As Your Startup Grows You Have More Explaining to Do
As Your Startup Grows You Have More Explaining to Do

Entrepreneurs start off with nobody to talk to but themselves. Success brings hosts of people to keep in the loop.
4 min read
6 Lessons Learned From Student Entrepreneurs in Utah
6 Lessons Learned From Student Entrepreneurs in Utah

The entrepreneurial zest of college students in the Beehive State is inspiring.
4 min read
7 Steps to Up Your Corporate Social Responsibility Game
7 Steps to Up Your Corporate Social Responsibility Game

Ever hear of blood diamonds? They're one reason you should keep reading.
5 min read
How Targeted Press Efforts Raise Your Bottom Line
How Targeted Press Efforts Raise Your Bottom Line

Entrepreneurs who ignore news sources and PR tactics may be left out in the cold.
4 min read
