John Suh

John Suh

Guest Writer
CEO at LegalZoom
John Suh has served as LegalZoom’s CEO since 2007 and as a member of the board since 2005. A serial entrepreneur, he has taken multiple businesses from startup to more than $20 million and helped some existing companies grow to over $100 million in revenues.

More From John Suh

The Secret to Living a Balanced Life as a CEO? Pick a Strong Second in Command.
Work-Life Balance

The Secret to Living a Balanced Life as a CEO? Pick a Strong Second in Command.

The key is to find a partner who is strong in areas where you are weak.
5 min read
Ending DACA Doesn't Just Hurt Immigrants -- Businesses Across the U.S. Will Feel the Impact
Immigration

Ending DACA Doesn't Just Hurt Immigrants -- Businesses Across the U.S. Will Feel the Impact

Dreamers are small-business owners, employees and consumers who contribute much to the national economy.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs Aren't Risk-Seekers -- They Just Handle Risk Better
Taking Risks

Entrepreneurs Aren't Risk-Seekers -- They Just Handle Risk Better

Managing risk is in entrepreneurs' DNA.
3 min read
3 Big Reasons to Bootstrap Your Business
Bootstrapping

3 Big Reasons to Bootstrap Your Business

It may be difficult, but bootstrapping forces you to learn valuable lessons about running a business.
4 min read
Choose Your Mentors Wisely: 3 Traits to Look for in a Great Mentor
Mentors

Choose Your Mentors Wisely: 3 Traits to Look for in a Great Mentor

Having a good mentor can be helpful. Having a great mentor can change your life.
4 min read
Finding the Right First Partner Can Benefit You Over a Lifetime in Business
Partnerships

Finding the Right First Partner Can Benefit You Over a Lifetime in Business

There is no perfect playbook on how you should go about choosing a business partner. But there are some general guidelines that I find useful to consider.
5 min read
Don't Believe in Working Remotely? Here Are 2 Strategies That Changed My Mind.
Remote Workers

Don't Believe in Working Remotely? Here Are 2 Strategies That Changed My Mind.

In today's constantly connected world working remotely does have its benefits, even for someone like me who prefers being in-person.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.