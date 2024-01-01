Johnny Hughes

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Latest

Marketing

En contenido "basura" de la IA está por todos lados — Te explicamos cómo las empresas pueden romper este ciclo

La "basura" de la IA es la más reciente versión del desorden digital. Es el contenido de relleno producido por herramientas de inteligencia artificial que priorizan la velocidad y la cantidad sobre la sustancia y la calidad. Aquí te mostramos cómo evitarlo si eres dueño de un negocio.

Marketing

AI Slop is Everywhere We Look — Here's How Businesses Can Avoid the AI Slop Cycle

AI slop is the latest iteration of digital clutter. It's the filler content produced by AI tools that prioritize speed and quantity over substance and quality. Here's how to avoid it as a business owner.

Marketing

How Different Generations Search the Internet — And How These Trends Can Change Your Business

By staying informed and adaptable to generations, we can optimize our approach to digital search and maintain a strong connection with our target demographics.

