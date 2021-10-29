Jonathan Kirschner

Jonathan Kirschner

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of AIIR Consulting

Dr. Jonathan Kirschner is the founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting, a global business-psychology consulting firm. Dr. Kirschner is also an executive coach, specializing in bolstering the leadership effectiveness of CEOs and senior executives.

https://www.aiirconsulting.com/

Follow Jonathan Kirschner on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Entrepreneurs

How to Successfully Reach the 'New Next' Instead of Chasing the 'Old Normal'

Why this latter-stage pandemic era offers an invaluable opportunity to move from rapidly adapting to boldly planning the future.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like