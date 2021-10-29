Signing out of account, Standby...
Jonathan Kirschner
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of AIIR Consulting
Dr. Jonathan Kirschner is the founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting, a global business-psychology consulting firm. Dr. Kirschner is also an executive coach, specializing in bolstering the leadership effectiveness of CEOs and senior executives.
How to Successfully Reach the 'New Next' Instead of Chasing the 'Old Normal'
Why this latter-stage pandemic era offers an invaluable opportunity to move from rapidly adapting to boldly planning the future.
