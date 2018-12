Guest Writer

Vice President, Products, C9

Justin Shriber is vice president of products at C9, where he leads product management, product marketing and strategy. For two decades Shriber has helped companies accelerate growth and profitability by building strategies that align marketing, sales and service with customer needs. At Oracle, he headed Oracle’s CRM OnDemand organization, and at Siebel he was one of the early pioneers of the cloud, leading product teams responsible for delivering the first generation of SaaS applications.