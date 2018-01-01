Kai Sato

Kai Sato

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur & Advisor, Co-Founder of FieldLevel, Inc.

Kai Sato is the co-founder of FieldLevel, a private social network for coaches to recruit athletic talent. He also blogs about the intersection of sports and entrepreneurship for The Huffington Post and works with nonprofits in Los Angeles.

One Thing You Must Never Forget About Investors
Investors

One Thing You Must Never Forget About Investors

Investors are like foxes looking for their next meal. And guess what? You, the entrepreneur, are the rabbit running for your life.
4 min read
Want Customers to Market Your Brand? Make Them Look Awesome.
Marketing

Want Customers to Market Your Brand? Make Them Look Awesome.

Take a page out of the Facebook and GoPro playbook by allowing clients to showcase themselves for all the world to see.
4 min read
Referrals Worth Seeking Out Possess These 3 Attributes
Ready for Anything

Referrals Worth Seeking Out Possess These 3 Attributes

Worth of mouth is powerful, but only if your contact can actually deliver a strong connection.
3 min read
Get the Most From Conferences, Even on a Startup Budget
Conferences

Get the Most From Conferences, Even on a Startup Budget

The world, and your industry, are bigger than your address book. Conferences are a chance to learn more and maybe get the break you're ready for.
3 min read
Why the 5 People Around You Are Crucial to Your Success
Project Grow

Why the 5 People Around You Are Crucial to Your Success

Whether it's co-founders, family or friends, you need people to challenge you and help you make your company better.
4 min read
3 Critical Checkpoints When Entrepreneurs Should Seek Advice
Growth Strategies

3 Critical Checkpoints When Entrepreneurs Should Seek Advice

It's a fact that the journey for entrepreneurs is full of unknowns. And while many founders are encouraged to pave their own innovative path, there are a few scenarios when seeking advice is a must.
4 min read
How Your Alma Mater Can Jumpstart Your PR
Growth Strategies

How Your Alma Mater Can Jumpstart Your PR

In the publicity game, you'll want to cover all of your bases -- even the ones right under your nose.
4 min read
Will SXSW Successfully Extend Its Brand?
Marketing

Will SXSW Successfully Extend Its Brand?

South by Southwest took a bold step in expanding its brand by launching SXSW V2V for the startup community. Is this just the beginning?
4 min read
Innovation Meets Temptation: SXSW Goes to Vegas
Marketing

Innovation Meets Temptation: SXSW Goes to Vegas

Entrepreneur Kai Sato reports from the scene of South by Southwest's new startup-focused event, SXSW V2V.
4 min read
What You Aren't Measuring Could be Killing Your Company
Growth Strategies

What You Aren't Measuring Could be Killing Your Company

To know where you're going, it often helps to know where you've been. Here's how to measure your startup's performance.
4 min read
Mentors vs. Advisors and Why You Should Get to Know Why They Differ
Starting a Business

Mentors vs. Advisors and Why You Should Get to Know Why They Differ

For young entrepreneurs, a helping hand can go a long way. Just make sure you're aware of what's expected of you in return.
4 min read
