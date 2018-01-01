Kai Sato is the co-founder of FieldLevel, a private social network for coaches to recruit athletic talent. He also blogs about the intersection of sports and entrepreneurship for The Huffington Post and works with nonprofits in Los Angeles.
Investors
One Thing You Must Never Forget About Investors
Investors are like foxes looking for their next meal. And guess what? You, the entrepreneur, are the rabbit running for your life.
Marketing
Want Customers to Market Your Brand? Make Them Look Awesome.
Take a page out of the Facebook and GoPro playbook by allowing clients to showcase themselves for all the world to see.
Ready for Anything
Referrals Worth Seeking Out Possess These 3 Attributes
Worth of mouth is powerful, but only if your contact can actually deliver a strong connection.
Conferences
Get the Most From Conferences, Even on a Startup Budget
The world, and your industry, are bigger than your address book. Conferences are a chance to learn more and maybe get the break you're ready for.
Project Grow
Why the 5 People Around You Are Crucial to Your Success
Whether it's co-founders, family or friends, you need people to challenge you and help you make your company better.
Growth Strategies
3 Critical Checkpoints When Entrepreneurs Should Seek Advice
It's a fact that the journey for entrepreneurs is full of unknowns. And while many founders are encouraged to pave their own innovative path, there are a few scenarios when seeking advice is a must.
Growth Strategies
How Your Alma Mater Can Jumpstart Your PR
In the publicity game, you'll want to cover all of your bases -- even the ones right under your nose.
Marketing
Will SXSW Successfully Extend Its Brand?
South by Southwest took a bold step in expanding its brand by launching SXSW V2V for the startup community. Is this just the beginning?
Marketing
Innovation Meets Temptation: SXSW Goes to Vegas
Entrepreneur Kai Sato reports from the scene of South by Southwest's new startup-focused event, SXSW V2V.
Growth Strategies
What You Aren't Measuring Could be Killing Your Company
To know where you're going, it often helps to know where you've been. Here's how to measure your startup's performance.
Starting a Business
Mentors vs. Advisors and Why You Should Get to Know Why They Differ
For young entrepreneurs, a helping hand can go a long way. Just make sure you're aware of what's expected of you in return.