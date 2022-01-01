Kara Hoogensen Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Senior Vice President of Specialty Benefits for Principal®

Kara Hoogensen is a senior vice president with Principal Financial Group®, in charge of Specialty Benefits for U.S. Insurance Solutions (USIS). Principal is a global financial investment management and insurance company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that offers small and midsize businesses, institutions, and individuals the benefits and retirement solutions they need to build financial security.

Follow Kara Hoogensen on Social

Facebook

Twitter