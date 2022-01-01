Signing out of account, Standby...
Kara Hoogensen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Senior Vice President of Specialty Benefits for Principal®
Kara Hoogensen is a senior vice president with Principal Financial Group®, in charge of Specialty Benefits for U.S. Insurance Solutions (USIS). Principal is a global financial investment management and insurance company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that offers small and midsize businesses, institutions, and individuals the benefits and retirement solutions they need to build financial security.
So You Want to Improve Your Company Culture? Look at Your Benefits.
Your business's DNA matters to employees and customers.
