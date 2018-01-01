Karan Mehandru

Karan Mehandru

Guest Writer
General Partner, Trinity Ventures
Karan Mehandru leads early stage investments in SaaS, big data, cloud computing and mobile startups, such as Act-On Software, Auth0, Boomerang Commerce, Cohesity, Jama Software, MileIQ (MSFT acquired), Preact (Spotify acquired), RJMetrics, ScaleArc, Simply Measured, Outreach and WayUp. He works with Taulia.

More From Karan Mehandru

Which Type of Founder Are You?
Founders

All tech founders embody at least one of the following personas.
6 min read
Investors Are Your War Partners, Not Your Beer Buddies
Investors

Read this VC's take on the founder-investor relationship.
7 min read
