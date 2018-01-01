Karen Axelton

Desperate Measures
Resume, schmesume. These days, job candidates are resorting to more creative methods.
Follow The Leader
Evaluating four leadership role models
L-L-L-Losers!
Weirdest real-life interviews
Speed Demons
Study helps high-tech companies target customers.
Grow Old With Me
Trend watch: bingo games, heat-and-eat lunches.
Striking Goals
5 sure-fire steps to reaching your goals.
Good Deals
3 simple steps to win-win negotiations.
Family Friendly
Homebased entrepreneurs mix kids and business.
Reversal Of Fortune
How to fail your way to success.
Guiding Light
The road to success is smoother with a mentor by your side.
Tech It Easy
Do you control technology, or does it control you?
Don't Bank On It
Former banker shares secrets for finding funding.
Imagine That!
You, too, can be a creative genius.
Sonic Boom
Sound advice on why you should care about the baby boomers.
Bouncing Back
Entrepreneurs who've been there share hard-won lessons for making a business work the second (or third... or fourth) time around.