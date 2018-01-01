Karen Axelton

More From Karen Axelton

Desperate Measures

Desperate Measures

Resume, schmesume. These days, job candidates are resorting to more creative methods.
2 min read
Follow The Leader

Follow The Leader

Evaluating four leadership role models
2 min read
L-L-L-Losers!

L-L-L-Losers!

Weirdest real-life interviews
1 min read
Speed Demons

Speed Demons

Study helps high-tech companies target customers.
1 min read
Grow Old With Me

Grow Old With Me

Trend watch: bingo games, heat-and-eat lunches.
1 min read
Striking Goals

Striking Goals

5 sure-fire steps to reaching your goals.
3 min read
Good Deals

Good Deals

3 simple steps to win-win negotiations.
4 min read
Family Friendly

Family Friendly

Homebased entrepreneurs mix kids and business.
3 min read
Reversal Of Fortune

Reversal Of Fortune

How to fail your way to success.
4 min read
Guiding Light

Guiding Light

The road to success is smoother with a mentor by your side.
4 min read
Tech It Easy

Tech It Easy

Do you control technology, or does it control you?
4 min read
Don't Bank On It

Don't Bank On It

Former banker shares secrets for finding funding.
4 min read
Imagine That!

Imagine That!

You, too, can be a creative genius.
4 min read
Sonic Boom

Sonic Boom

Sound advice on why you should care about the baby boomers.
4 min read
Bouncing Back

Bouncing Back

Entrepreneurs who've been there share hard-won lessons for making a business work the second (or third... or fourth) time around.
12 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.