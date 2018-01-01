Karen Edwards

The Principle's Office
A marketing agency taps into the selling power of businesses on their best behavior.
Free Style
An entrepreneur takes his blues to the streets.
Shop and Go
A traveling boutique is the perfect vehicle for getting the latest fashions to customers.
Different Stripes
Going against the grain in the clothing industry paid off for these entrepreneurs.
In Your Face
When it comes to marketing, this web designer uses his head--literally.
Glass Action
An entrepreneur revs up business for his clients with an innovative mobile solution.
Urban Cowboys
These trailblazing marketers know how to appeal to young, street-smart buyers.
Novel Idea
A gritty novel takes a former drug dealer from prison to her own publishing business.