Karen Edwards

The Principle's Office

A marketing agency taps into the selling power of businesses on their best behavior.
1 min read
Free Style

An entrepreneur takes his blues to the streets.
2 min read
Shop and Go

A traveling boutique is the perfect vehicle for getting the latest fashions to customers.
1 min read
Different Stripes

Going against the grain in the clothing industry paid off for these entrepreneurs.
1 min read
In Your Face

When it comes to marketing, this web designer uses his head--literally.
1 min read
Glass Action

An entrepreneur revs up business for his clients with an innovative mobile solution.
1 min read
Urban Cowboys

These trailblazing marketers know how to appeal to young, street-smart buyers.
1 min read
Novel Idea

A gritty novel takes a former drug dealer from prison to her own publishing business.
2 min read
