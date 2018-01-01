Karin Price Mueller

Karin Price Mueller is an award-winning personal finance and consumer writer, based in New Jersey. Read more of her work at www.KarinPriceMueller.com .

Life Insurance: What to Consider As a Business Owner
Finance

Life Insurance: What to Consider As a Business Owner

Should the unthinkable happen, life insurance can protect your business--and your family.
8 min read
Four Smart Places to Stash Emergency Cash
Finance

Four Smart Places to Stash Emergency Cash

The mattress might have worked for grandpa, but better options exist for parking relatively liquid and easy-to-access funds.
7 min read
4 Money-Saving Employee Benefits
Finance

4 Money-Saving Employee Benefits

The right benefits can save your company money and help keep your people happy.
5 min read
Midyear Tax Check: Organize Now, Save Later
Finance

Midyear Tax Check: Organize Now, Save Later

Don't let tax season catch you off guard.
8 min read
Protecting Personal Finances From Business Creditors
Starting a Business

Protecting Personal Finances From Business Creditors

When it comes to protecting your money, preparation is the best defense.
7 min read
A Primer for Offering Retirement Benefits
Finance

A Primer for Offering Retirement Benefits

How to select the right plan for your business and your employees
6 min read
A Bigger Biz Doesn't Have to Break the Bank
Finance

A Bigger Biz Doesn't Have to Break the Bank

9 unconventional--and inexpensive--ways to grow your company
5 min read
How to Improve Your Credit Score
Finance

How to Improve Your Credit Score

Tips for understanding and repairing a poor credit rating
4 min read
Don't Let Family Drama Derail Your Business
Growth Strategies

Don't Let Family Drama Derail Your Business

5 must-dos for minimizing conflict in a family-run business
6 min read
You're the Boss. Make Sure You're Getting Paid
Finance

You're the Boss. Make Sure You're Getting Paid

Not collecting a salary from your business could have adverse cash flow effects.
5 min read
In a Cash Emergency, Are You Prepared?
Finance

In a Cash Emergency, Are You Prepared?

Planning--not panicking--is key to long-term strategy.
5 min read
How to Create a Productive Home Office Space
Finance

How to Create a Productive Home Office Space

Tips for ensuring your work-from-home dream doesn't become a logistical nightmare.
7 min read
Where to Get a Small-Business Loan
Growth Strategies

Where to Get a Small-Business Loan

Despite a harsh lending climate, small-business owners have options when it comes to digging up cash.
5 min read
15 Small-Business Tax Deductions
Finance

15 Small-Business Tax Deductions

Tracking expenses consistently and accurately can help you shrink your tax bill.
5 min read
Choose Your Credit Card Wisely
Growth Strategies

Choose Your Credit Card Wisely

A primer for selecting the right credit card for your business needs
5 min read
