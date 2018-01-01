Karin Price Mueller is an award-winning personal finance and consumer writer, based in New Jersey. Read more of her work at www.KarinPriceMueller.com .
Finance
Life Insurance: What to Consider As a Business Owner
Should the unthinkable happen, life insurance can protect your business--and your family.
Finance
Four Smart Places to Stash Emergency Cash
The mattress might have worked for grandpa, but better options exist for parking relatively liquid and easy-to-access funds.
Finance
4 Money-Saving Employee Benefits
The right benefits can save your company money and help keep your people happy.
Finance
Midyear Tax Check: Organize Now, Save Later
Don't let tax season catch you off guard.
Starting a Business
Protecting Personal Finances From Business Creditors
When it comes to protecting your money, preparation is the best defense.
Finance
A Primer for Offering Retirement Benefits
How to select the right plan for your business and your employees
Finance
A Bigger Biz Doesn't Have to Break the Bank
9 unconventional--and inexpensive--ways to grow your company
Finance
How to Improve Your Credit Score
Tips for understanding and repairing a poor credit rating
Growth Strategies
Don't Let Family Drama Derail Your Business
5 must-dos for minimizing conflict in a family-run business
Finance
You're the Boss. Make Sure You're Getting Paid
Not collecting a salary from your business could have adverse cash flow effects.
Finance
In a Cash Emergency, Are You Prepared?
Planning--not panicking--is key to long-term strategy.
Finance
How to Create a Productive Home Office Space
Tips for ensuring your work-from-home dream doesn't become a logistical nightmare.
Growth Strategies
Where to Get a Small-Business Loan
Despite a harsh lending climate, small-business owners have options when it comes to digging up cash.
Finance
15 Small-Business Tax Deductions
Tracking expenses consistently and accurately can help you shrink your tax bill.
Growth Strategies
Choose Your Credit Card Wisely
A primer for selecting the right credit card for your business needs