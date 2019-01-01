Karishmma V Mangal has established herself as an educationalist par excellence over the last decade. Thanks to her vision, dedication, integrity and humble demeanour she has endeared herself to teachers, parents and students alike. She places tremendous importance on the impact bought about by real-life experiences. She believes that nothing – books, classes, tuitions etc can substitute the learning one receives from the teacher called life.

Karishmma hails from a successful business family. Education has been highly valued by all the members of her family. Karishmma was no different. As she had always been curious about science and adept with numbers, it was apparently clear that she would pursue a Diploma in Computer. After this, she went on to acquire a degree in Engineering and MBA in Finance. Throughout her academic life, she focused on developing a refined personality rather than being only bound to books. After completing her education, she was keen on making a difference rather than expand her family business. She soon realized that academia was her calling as it would enable her to mould tomorrow’s global citizens.